Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi assembly election: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar campaigns for NDA candidate in Sangam Vihar

Delhi assembly election: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar campaigns for NDA candidate in Sangam Vihar

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
JDU candidate SCL Gupta is contesting from Sangam Bihar who will be fighting against Congress candidate Dinesh Mohaniya and AAP candidate Poonam Azad in the upcoming Delhi election. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway [Video]Delhi election 2020: Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway

Voting for 70-Assembly constituencies underway in Delhi. The polling began at 8 am. Voters are seen standing in queue to cast their votes amid tight security. Delhi election is largely being seen as..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published

Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News [Video]Parvesh Verma takes dig at Manish Sisodia after OSD bribe scandal emerges | OneIndia News

Just a day ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, news emerged of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's OSD being arrested by the CBI for taking bribes. While Sisodia welcomed the arrest and said action..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi assembly election: Delhi HC dismisses plea against AAP candidate's nomination

The court passed the order while dismissing the petition filed by Yoginder Chandolia, BJP candidate contesting from Karol Bagh constituency, against Vishesh Ravi...
Zee News

India ka DNA: Why is BJP not announcing its CM candidate, asks AAP MLA Gopal Rai

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai on Wednesday (February 5) said at Zee News' India Ka DNA conclave that the Centre's decision to announce the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.