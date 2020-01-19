Global  

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Uddhav Thackeray is leading a coalition government in Maharashtra with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Interestingly, both Congress and NCP are opposing the CAA and the proposed NRC.
NRC will not be implemented in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

It is to be noted that the Shiv Sena voted for the CAA to be passed in the parliament.
DNA

Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Barve launch Mumbai Police Calendar 2020

Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Barve launch Mumbai Police Calendar 2020Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray were snapped at the launch of Mumbai Police's 2020 calendar. The calendar was launched...
Mid-Day

atharvabhat007

Sirfretweetkartahoon RT @ZeeNews: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray supports #CAA, opposes #NRC https://t.co/Q9W6GHTw5Z 48 seconds ago

ArtiSharma001

#JaiShriRam🇮🇳ArtiSharma_VHS. Dr @Swamy39 Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray supports CAA, opposes NRC https://t.co/WQmtrHgNAJ @jagdishshetty 1 minute ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray supports #CAA, opposes #NRC https://t.co/Q9W6GHTw5Z 11 minutes ago

