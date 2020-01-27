Global  

Days after firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia, EC shunts Delhi Police DCP Chinmoy Biswal

Zee News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Days after firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh and near Jamia Millia Islamia, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday (February 2) shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal. 
Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

 Days after a teenager fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, now a man fired in the Shaheen Bagh area.

A day after a gun scare at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the owner of the weapon spoke up.

PFI, related organisations open offices in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia areas to aid anti-CAA protests

Radical Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), whose involvement has been found in instigating people to stage anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests,...
Zee News

