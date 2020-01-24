Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Srinagar > 7 shoppers among 9 hurt in Srinagar grenade attack

7 shoppers among 9 hurt in Srinagar grenade attack

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack 01:14

 Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to police. Police tweeted that two civilians and two security personnel were injured when the assailants...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack (LONGER VERSION) [Video]Four injured in Kashmir grenade attack (LONGER VERSION)

Four people, including two security personnel, were injured in a grenade attack on Sunday afternoon (February 2nd ) in Srinagar in the Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, according to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:58Published

Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured [Video]Grenade attack on police post in Kashmir leaves at least one severely injured

A grenade attack on a police post in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir state in north India has left at least one person injured on January 24.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live: 5 people injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Stay here for real-time updates on breaking news from India and across the world that you can't miss:
IndiaTimes

Grenade attack on security forces in Srinagar's Lal Chowk; 2 CRPF, 2 civilians hurt

According to primary reports coming in, the terrorists lobbed the grenade at security forces deployed at Partap Park located in the Lal Chowk of Srinagar...
Zee News Also reported by •Indian Express

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.