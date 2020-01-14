Global  

EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar

IndiaTimes Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the 'ongoing situation' in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week. The Election Commission directed additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.
Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

 Days after a teenager fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, now a man fired in the Shaheen Bagh area.

