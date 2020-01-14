EC shunts DCP Chinmoy Biswal after firing incidents at Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Nagar

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

The Election Commission on Sunday shunted out Delhi's southeast DCP Chinmoy Biswal, citing the 'ongoing situation' in the area that saw incidents of firing at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar this week. The Election Commission directed additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh to take charge of the area.


