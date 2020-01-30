Men on red scooty open fire near Gate no 5 of Delhi's Jamia Milia; 3rd firing incident in week

Man opens fire at anti-CAA protest near Jamia, Owaisi challenges PM Modi to identify by his clothes MAN OPENS FIRE AT JAMIA PROTEST, OWAISI HITS OUT AT PM MODI MAN OPENS FIRE AT ANTI-CAA MARCH BY JAMIA STUDENT, RAHUL: PM MODI BELIEVES IN THE SAME IDEOLOGY AS GANDHI'S KILLER GODSE, KEJRIWAL: I'M NOT A.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:07Published 4 days ago