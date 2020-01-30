Global  

Men on red scooty open fire near Gate no 5 of Delhi's Jamia Milia; 3rd firing incident in week

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
According to students, two gunmen onboard a red scooter, opened fire near the Gate No. 5 of Jamia Milia University on Sunday night.
News video: Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station

Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station 03:01

 A fresh case of firing was reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. Two unidentified men, who were allegedly in a scooter, allegedly fired shots near gate number 5 of the University.

Recent related news from verified sources

Unidentified miscreants open fire outside Jamia university, police register case

Delhi Police have registered a case after two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, police said. No one was...
Mid-Day Also reported by •HinduZee NewsIndiaTimes

Will take strict action, culprit won't be spared: Home Minister Amit Shah on Jamia firing incident

The tweet from Shah came a few hours after a young man opened fire on students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

