Men on red scooty open fire near Gate no 5 of Delhi`s Jamia Milia; 3rd firing incident in week

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
According to students, two gunmen onboard a red scooter, opened fire near the Gate No. 5 of Jamia Milia University on Sunday night.
Unidentified persons open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Gate No. 5

A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university, said the attackers were on a red scooty and one...
Hindu

Bike-borne miscreants open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia

Two unidentified bike-borne men reportedly opened fire in the air near the anti-CAA protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia late on Sunday night.Sha
Hindu

