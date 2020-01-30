Unidentified miscreants open fire outside Jamia university, police register case
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Delhi Police have registered a case after two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, police said. No one was injured in the attack. In a statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against...
A fresh case of firing was reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. Two unidentified men, who were allegedly in a scooter, allegedly fired shots near gate number 5 of the University.