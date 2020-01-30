Global  

Unidentified miscreants open fire outside Jamia university, police register case

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Delhi Police have registered a case after two unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, police said. No one was injured in the attack. In a statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against...
News video: Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station

Watch: 2 men open fire near Jamia, students protest outside police station 03:01

 A fresh case of firing was reported near Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night. Two unidentified men, who were allegedly in a scooter, allegedly fired shots near gate number 5 of the University.

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.
Facebook takes down profile of suspect who shot at students in India

Facebook takes down profile of suspect who shot at students in IndiaFacebook has taken down the profile of Rambhakt Gopal, a person who allegedly opened fire at students in New Delhi. His profile featured a few live videos...
