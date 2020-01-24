Global  

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to wrap up the film in Mumbai with some intense romantic scenes

Monday, 3 February 2020
The filming of Brahmastra began in February 2018 and was extensively shot in London, New York, Scotland, Varanasi and Manali to name a few. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in key roles. Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo appearance in the film as well. Brahmastra releases on 4 December 2020.
