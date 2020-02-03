Global  

Did I ask for stars and moon?: Uddhav on severing ties with BJP

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose party severed ties with the BJP after the state elections, on Monday said that if somebody breaks a promise, "pain and anger is obvious". "No, I did not get any shock," Thackeray said in an interview with Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana while talking about forming an alliance with NCP and Congress, and becoming the Maharashtra chief minister.
