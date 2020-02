Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A third case of coronavirus was detected on Monday morning in India from Kasargod in Kerala . Around 2,000 people are under observation in the southern Indian state as the novel virus claimed 361 lives globally. A day ago, a second Air India flight brought 323 Indians from the Chinese city of Wuhan . The government also issued a travel advisory for people travelling from China.