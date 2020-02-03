Global  

Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's Kapil Mishra says AAP should change its name to Muslim League, Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday (February 3, 2020) asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister is indulging in the politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra alleged that AAP should change its name to Muslim League as it has been supporting terrorists and traitors to ensure the votes of 20 per cent Muslims in Delhi Assembly election.
News video: Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra

Delhi Election 2020: ‘AAP should call itself Muslim League’: Kapil Mishra 02:27

 BJP candidate from Model town Kapil Mishra has said that AAP should now change its name to Muslim League.

AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won [Video]AAP sweeps Delhi: Meet the 8 BJP candidates who defied Kejriwal wave & won

Even as the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi Assembly Election, a few Bharatiya Janata Party candidates managed to withstand the wave. The latter managed to secure eight seats in the 70-member House.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh [Video]Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari reacts to poll loss, comments on Shaheen Bagh

The president of Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi unit commented on the defeat suffered in the Delhi Assembly elections.

BJP accepts mandate, will act as constructive opposition: JP Nadda

Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal and AAP for their victory in the Delhi assembly election, Nadda said in a series of tweets that the BJP hopes the AAP government...
IndiaTimes

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP sweeps BJP aside in Delhi assembly election, retains power, Congress ends with zero

AAP sweep left the main rival BJP way behind while the Congress for the second time in a row failed to open its account in the bitterly-fought contest.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimes

