Delhi assembly election 2020: BJP's Kapil Mishra says AAP should change its name to Muslim League, Arvind Kejriwal doing politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Targeting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Arvind Kejriwal, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra on Monday (February 3, 2020) asserted that the Delhi Chief Minister is indulging in the politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra alleged that AAP should change its name to Muslim League as it has been supporting terrorists and traitors to ensure the votes of 20 per cent Muslims in Delhi Assembly election.


