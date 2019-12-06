Global  

Sexual harassment case: Swami Chinmayanand gets bail

Monday, 3 February 2020
Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Monday.
Swami Chinmayanand gets bail in sexual harassment case


Indian Express

Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case

*Prayagraj:* Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. Earlier...
Mid-Day

