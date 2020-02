Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The top leadership in BJP is unhappy with Anantkumar Hegde over his controversial remark on Mahatma Gandhi , party sources said on Monday. Hegde has been asked to issue an unconditional apology, according to BJP sources. "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama," Hedge said.