UP Police arrests 108 Popular Front of India members for anti-CAA protests

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
A total of 108 members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) have been arrested by UP police in last four days (between Januray 20 and February 2, 2020). A senior Uttar Pradesh Police official said on Monday that all the 108 PFI members were allegedly involved in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
