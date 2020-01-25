Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case
Monday, 3 February 2020 () *Prayagraj:* Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. Earlier in December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion...
