Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case

Allahabad High Court grants bail to former minister Chinmayanand in rape case

Mid-Day Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
*Prayagraj:* Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a law student. Earlier in December 2019, the 23-year-old law student, who has accused Chinmayanand of rape, was released from a district jail on bail in connection with an extortion...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case [Video]Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case

Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 00:28Published

Elgar Parishad Case: After Sharad Pawar seeks SIT formation, Centre gives case to NIA |Oneindia [Video]Elgar Parishad Case: After Sharad Pawar seeks SIT formation, Centre gives case to NIA |Oneindia

JUST TWO DAYS AFTER THE MAHARASHTRA HOME MINISTER ANIL DESHMUKH, DEPUTY MINISTER AJIT PAWAR AND PUNE POLICE CONVENED A MEETING ON THE 2018- BHIA KOREGAON CASEE, THE UNION HOME MINISTRY HAS TRANSFERRED..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sexual harassment case: Swami Chinmayanand gets bail

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Monday.
IndiaTimes

Swami Chinmayanand gets bail

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, was granted bail by the Allahabad high court on Monday.
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

k72_t

जो बोले सो निहाल 🇮🇳 RT @timesofindia: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a… 4 minutes ago

Azhar30284371

Azhar RT @htTweets: Allahabad High Court grants bail to BJP leader Chinmayanand in rape case: Report https://t.co/j5aNEdGu9N https://t.co/2w1wSE… 4 minutes ago

JudiciaryNews

JudiciaryNews Allahabad High Court grants bail to Chinmayanand in rape case - The Siasat Daily https://t.co/pjlAcJPzCD 5 minutes ago

rishabh151

rishabh RT @PTI_News: Allahabad High Court grants bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand in sexual abuse case 5 minutes ago

shwetaa_9

Shweta Mishra RT @NewsMobileIndia: #Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader #SwamiChinmayanand in the alleged rape case… 17 minutes ago

APamneja

Ajay Pamneja | Online Marketing & Property Expert Gunda raaj goes on! Not much has changed despite Modi's promise of honest and transparent governance. Terrorise the… https://t.co/mRdBQq621r 20 minutes ago

natureNspirits

UnitedColoursONature RT @ANINewsUP: Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand in the alleged rape case of a la… 25 minutes ago

DibyajyotiP2015

Dibyajyoti Panda RT @Oneindia: #BREAKING | Allahabad High Court grants bail to Former Union Minister and BJP leader #SwamiChinmayanand in the alleged rape c… 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.