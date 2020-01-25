Supreme court may hear plea against anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 7
Monday, 3 February 2020 () The Supreme court may conduct hearing on the petition filed against the Shaheen Bagh protest on February 7. Lawyer Amit Sahani has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the evacuation of the road by the protesters in Shaheen bagh. The ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen bagh entered its 51 day on February 3. The protest started on December 15 after which several the routes heading towards the area were blocked.
