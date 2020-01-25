Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Supreme court may hear plea against anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 7

Supreme court may hear plea against anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh on February 7

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Supreme court may conduct hearing on the petition filed against the Shaheen Bagh protest on February 7. Lawyer Amit Sahani has filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding the evacuation of the road by the protesters in Shaheen bagh. The ongoing anti-CAA protest in Shaheen bagh entered its 51 day on February 3. The protest started on December 15 after which several the routes heading towards the area were blocked. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: At protest against Shaheen Bagh stir, 'goli maaro' slogan day after shooting

At protest against Shaheen Bagh stir, 'goli maaro' slogan day after shooting 03:05

 A protest was conducted against the women-led demonstration in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh on Sunday.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News [Video]CAA protests: Third incident of firing reported at Jamia's gate no. 5 | Oneindia News

A 3rd incident of firing has been reported from Jamia late Sunday night. The latest incident involves 2 unidentified miscreants who were travelling on a red scooter and fired shots outside Jamia's gate..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:14Published

Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh [Video]Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh

Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and kill: BJP MP

Verma's controversial statement comes amid his party's sharpened attack on the anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh with Union Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

Assam government to file case against organiser of Shaheen Bagh protest, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam government has decided to register a case against Sharjeel Imam, organiser of anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, for his alleged statement that...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jemjtweets

Jason Johnson ♀️🇺🇳 🏳️‍🌈 🐼 🌐 RT @ZeeNews: Supreme court may hear plea against #AntiCAA protests at Shaheen Bagh on February 7 https://t.co/mc0JDCce3h https://t.co/lfp… 31 minutes ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Supreme court may hear plea against #AntiCAA protests at Shaheen Bagh on February 7 https://t.co/mc0JDCce3h https://t.co/lfpKqKSs0n 57 minutes ago

BloombergQuint

BloombergQuint RT @BQthefineprint: Supreme Court granted more time to Fortis Healthcare’s founders Malvinder & Shivinder Singh to pay up the amount to pur… 1 hour ago

BQthefineprint

The Fineprint Supreme Court granted more time to Fortis Healthcare’s founders Malvinder & Shivinder Singh to pay up the amount to… https://t.co/KNeamTGE8h 1 hour ago

utkarsha_g

Utkarsha G RT @stoktalk_: Supreme Court To Hear SEBI Plea To Allow IHH-Fortis Open Offer #FORTIS #Nifty #nifty50 https://t.co/wt5p5OeUcn 4 hours ago

stoktalk_

StokTalk Supreme Court To Hear SEBI Plea To Allow IHH-Fortis Open Offer #FORTIS #Nifty #nifty50 https://t.co/wt5p5OeUcn 4 hours ago

MotilalOswalLtd

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd The Supreme Court is likely to hear a modification plea by mobile operators, seeking to be allowed to negotiate the… https://t.co/Gx6ljIaqgA 8 hours ago

UmeshCh72920385

Umesh Chandra Gupta @nishantchat And today only after the High Court verdict, the Supreme Court should also hear appeal, if any by midn… https://t.co/irdO2HXGuB 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.