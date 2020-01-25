Global  

BJP leader Prakash Javadekar calls Arvind Kejriwal 'terrorist', AAP dares Centre to arrest Delhi CM

Zee News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday (February 3) said that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had himself said in the past that he is an anarchist and there is not much difference between a terrorist and an anarchist.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back

Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back 02:59

 BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

