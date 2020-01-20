Global  

BJP will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022: PM Modi at Delhi rally

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The BJP-led Central government will provide 'pucca' houses to all poor families by 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday while addressing an election rally ahead of the February 8 assembly polls.
