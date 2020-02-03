Global  

'Political design' behind anti-CAA protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh: PM Modi

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his silence over the anti-CAA protests in the national capital and said there was a political design behind the stir. Launching a scathing attack at the opposition, PM Modi said, "Protests in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia over CAA are no coincidence but an experiment."
