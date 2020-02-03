'Political design' behind anti-CAA protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh: PM Modi

Monday, 3 February 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke his silence over the anti-CAA protests in the national capital and said there was a political design behind the stir. Launching a scathing attack at the opposition, PM Modi said, "Protests in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia over CAA are no coincidence but an experiment."
A 3rd incident of firing has been reported from Jamia late Sunday night. The latest incident involves 2 unidentified miscreants who were travelling on a red scooter and fired shots outside Jamia's gate number 5. The fresh incident of alleged shooting comes a day after 2 shots were fired at the...
Supreme Court asks how can 4-month-old protest; Jamia protesters march to Parliament pushed back by barricades; Police unleash lathicharge on Jamia protesters; Police register molestation complaint in..