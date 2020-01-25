Arjun Kapoor posts an emotional note on his mother Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary
Monday, 3 February 2020 () Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his late mother Mona Kapoor's birthday on Monday and wished he had more time to spend with her. Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared an unseen picture of Mona and said that how much he misses her every day.
"Happy birthday mom, love you. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you...
