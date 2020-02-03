Here's why Kunal Kamra stood outside Raj Thackeray's home with a letter and vada pav from Kirti college

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra who has been in the news after he was banned by four airlines is now trying to 'bribe' Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.



With a vada pav and letter in hand, Kamra took a photo outside Thackeray's residence in Shivaji Park and said he was trying to get the MNS chief's attention... 👓 View full article

