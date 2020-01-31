Global  

Bigg Boss 13 Somvar ka Vaar Live Updates: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu visit to promote Malang

Bollywood Life Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13 Somvar ka Vaar Live Updates: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu enter the house to promote their film Malang. The connections of the housemates leave the house today.
News video: The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang

The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang 03:23

 Take glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show behind the scenes funny video where Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Kunal Khemu waiitng for lights to get on.watch the whole video to know more.

Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur visit theatre, fans go berserk [Video]Malang: Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur visit theatre, fans go berserk

Star cast of Malang visited Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai on February 09. Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal, Kunal Kemmu visited the theatre to get audience’s reactions.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:43Published

Public Review| 'Malang' [Video]Public Review| 'Malang'

Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor starrer "Malang" finally hit the silver screens today.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:33Published


Get your Malang look right away from Amazon store; shop here

Get your Malang look right away from Amazon store; shop hereMalang stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu were snapped promoting their upcoming psychological drama on the sets of DancePlus 5....
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

'Malang': Fans call it a 'thrilling ride'

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer 'Malang' is one of the highly anticipates films of the year. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Indian Express

