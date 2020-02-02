Global  

Will Pakistan decide who Indians should vote for, asks Yogi Adityanath

IndiaTimes Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday accused Arvind Kejriwal of having a "partnership" with Pakistan and appealed to the people in Delhi to not vote for the AAP chief as it will make Pakistan happy.
Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal felt pain when Article 370 was abrogated in J-K: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said when the provisions of Article 370, that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated,...
IndiaTimes

