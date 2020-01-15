Global  

AAP to win 54-60 out of 70 seats, BJP may bag 10-14: Times Now poll

Monday, 3 February 2020
The Aam Aadmi Party is poised to sweep the Delhi assembly elections winning between 54 and 60 seats in the 70-member house, a poll released by Times Now on Monday said. BJP is projected to get 10 to 14 seats and Congress at best two.
