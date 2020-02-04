Global  

Now, appraisals for canine squads

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
*Pune:* Members of the canine squads attached to the Maharashtra police will now undergo appraisals, which will be held by the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID of Maharashtra state has a dog training centre at the Shivajinagar police headquarters in Pune since 1965. Recently, another dog training centre...
