Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Mumbai Diary: Tuesday DossierMain meri favourite hoon

Kajol is all self-love as she tries on a Vikram Phadnis creation at a charity exhibition in Worli on Monday. *Pic/Ashish Raje*

*All aboard to Gujarat*

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya's (CSMVS) outreach initiative Museum on Wheels (MoW) in collaboration with Citi India launched in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier*All clear* Gauri Khan peeps into the viewfinder to approve a photograph clicked of her at an event at her Santacruz store on Sunday. Pic/Anurag...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.