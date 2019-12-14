Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Rishi Kapoor updates fans about his health, says that he is looking forward to entertain people

Rishi Kapoor updates fans about his health, says that he is looking forward to entertain people

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor was rushed to the hospital after he complained of illness. It was then revealed to be an infection due to which he was taken to the hospital. The Body actor has an update for his fans. Rishi Kapoor took to this Twitter handle to update about his health.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Rishi Kapoor back in Mumbai, clears air on health

Rishi Kapoor back in Mumbai, clears air on health 01:19

 Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has taken to Twitter to put an end to speculations about his ailing health.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed [Video]Ranbir - Alia CANCEL Rishi And Neetu Kapoor's Big Wedding Anniversary Plans | Details Revealed

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt cancel Rishi kapoor, Neetu Kaporr's 40th wedding anniversary bash. Watch the video to know the reason behind the same.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:00Published

Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor [Video]Rishi Kapoor joins B'wood, fans to pay b'day tributes to Raj Kapoor

Raj Kapoor's fans on Saturday tweeted heartfelt tributes to the Bollywood Showman on his birth anniversary, with son Rishi Kapoor posting a throwback picture of the late thespian to honour him.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rishi shifted to a South Mumbai hospital

Rishi Kapoor had a health scare last week and was admitted to a Delhi based hospital for treatment. The veteran filmmaker was shooting in the capital for his...
IndiaTimes

Pollution got me I guess: Rishi Kapoor gives health update after getting hospitalised in Delhi

Rishi Kapoor, who has been shooting for 'Sharmaji Namkeen' in Delhi is currently being treated after getting fever.
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.