Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Sanjay Singh (Aam Aadmi Party) > Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts

Sanjay Singh gives notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Parliament | AAP raises in Rajya Sabha issue of delay in hanging of convicts in Nirbhaya case

Raising the issued during the morning session of the House, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said despite the punishment awarded to the four convicts, their hanging is being...
Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jitesh_shetty

jitesh RT @CNNnews18: #JusticeForNirbhaya – Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in the Rajya Sabha. @_pallavighosh with detai… 8 hours ago

CNNnews18

News18 #JusticeForNirbhaya – Aam Aadmi Party leader and MP Sanjay Singh gives notice in the Rajya Sabha. @_pallavighosh w… https://t.co/TXMJBDdut8 8 hours ago

statevision_jmu

statevision.in Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts -… https://t.co/UGXoUuornb 8 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Sanjay Singh gives notice in RS over demand to expedite death sentence of Nirbhaya convicts https://t.co/yjPPhv98p4 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.