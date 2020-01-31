Global  

Sonam Kapoor gives a fitting reply to those who've questioned her father, Anil Kapoor's relation, with Dawood Ibrahim — view tweets

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Sonam Kapoor has taken it on herself to give it back to the Trolls. Recently, her father, Anil Kapoor's picture with Dawood Ibrahim surfaced the net and people pointed out the same. Sonam gave a fitting reply to them.
News video: Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE

Disha Patani Aditya Roy Kapur On Their RELATIONSHIP Status, Anil Kapoor, Malang | EXCLUSIVE 01:21

 Film Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in an exclusive interview revealed about their relationship status, on sharing screen space for the first time, working with Anil Kapoor, on the accident they met during filming of an action sequence for Malang. Malang is a romantic-thriller...

Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles [Video]Sonam and Rhea Kapoor promote the colours of Los Angeles

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor have joined hands with Los Angeles Tourism for a campaign showcasing the citys phenomenal cultural, culinary, shopping and wellness..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:39Published

The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang [Video]The Kapil Sharma Show Behind The Scenes FUN With Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur | Malang

Take glimpse of The Kapil Sharma Show behind the scenes funny video where Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor & Kunal Khemu waiitng for lights to get on.watch the whole video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:23Published


Sonam clears air about dad's pic with Dawood

Sonam Kapoor who is an avid social media user is known for giving a befitting reply to the trollers on the internet. She never shies away from keeping her point...
IndiaTimes

Los Angeles tourism ropes in Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor for its new campaign

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her film producer sister Rhea Kapoor have joined hands with Los Angeles Tourism for a campaign showcasing the citys phenomenal...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •Mid-Day

bollywood_life

Sonam Kapoor gives a fitting reply to those who've questioned her father, Anil Kapoor's relation, with Dawood Ibrah… 12 minutes ago

