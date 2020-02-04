Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Parliament LIVE Updates: No decision on pan-India NRC till now, says Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

Parliament LIVE Updates: No decision on pan-India NRC till now, says Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha

Indian Express Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

No discussion on nationwide NRC yet, Centre clarifies in Parliament

The clarification was given by Minister of Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
DNA

Centre makes it official in Parliament, confirms `no plan of pan-India NRC`

The confirmation was made by MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply on a question in Lok Sabha whether the government has any plans to introduce the NRC. 
Zee News


Tweets about this

Shahab_Rf

ShahabAhmad RT @firstpost: No decision yet on implementation of nationwide #NRC, MoS Home Nityanand Rai tells #LokSabha. Follow #Parliament #BudgetSess… 56 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Live updates: No decision on NRC at national level yet, informs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha https://t.co/dXrqVLVRGC 1 hour ago

firstpost

Firstpost No decision yet on implementation of nationwide #NRC, MoS Home Nityanand Rai tells #LokSabha. Follow #Parliament… https://t.co/VuoODzHT7X 2 hours ago

mpostdigital

Millennium Post Parliament LIVE updates: No decision on pan-India NRC till now, says Union minister Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha https://t.co/utkzmGmjg4 2 hours ago

IndianExpress

The Indian Express #ParliamentSession | No decision on pan-India NRC till now, says Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha https://t.co/0cyeIb32B3 2 hours ago

NoName096753

Anonymous(Supporting CAA) RT @ZeeNews: Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic decision, says President Kovind. Follow live updates https://t.c… 4 days ago

ZeeNews

Zee News Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is a historic decision, says President Kovind. Follow live updates… https://t.co/Wx1lrTt3vO 4 days ago

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine Live Updates: The mature way in which the countrymen behaved after the Supreme Court's decision on Ramjanmabhoomi i… https://t.co/3meiJ7h3kU 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.