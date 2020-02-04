Global  

Centre makes it official in Parliament, confirms `no plan of pan-India NRC`

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
The confirmation was made by MoS Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply on a question in Lok Sabha whether the government has any plans to introduce the NRC. 
No discussion on nationwide NRC yet, Centre clarifies in Parliament

The clarification was given by Minister of Home Affairs (MoS) Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
DNA


