Mumbai Crime: Trio assault man with bat, sword, knife over cricket match dispute in Kurla

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A 47-year-old man was booked for assaulting a 30-year-old man with a cricket bat, sword and knife following a spat during a cricket match in Kurla, police said on Monday. The arrested man, identified as Jaffar Siddiqui, had assaulted the victim after he had a spat with his relative, Hamza (30) over a cricket match, *Indian...
