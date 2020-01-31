Mumbai Crime: Trio assault man with bat, sword, knife over cricket match dispute in Kurla

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A 47-year-old man was booked for assaulting a 30-year-old man with a cricket bat, sword and knife following a spat during a cricket match in Kurla, police said on Monday. The arrested man, identified as Jaffar Siddiqui, had assaulted the victim after he had a spat with his relative, Hamza (30) over a cricket match, *Indian... 👓 View full article

