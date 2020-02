Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report by WHO, which said that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease. “Cancer patterns in India are dominated by a high burden of tobacco-related head and neck cancers," the report stated. 👓 View full article