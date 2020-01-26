Breaking News: AAP releases party manifesto for Delhi Assembly election, guarantees quality education, health, clean water

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the Deshbhakti Curriculum, a new ‘patriotic’ course on the eve of 2019 Independence Day, to be introduced...

Delhi election 2020: Amit Shah holds roadshow in Gonda constituency Amit Shah was in Gonda to campaign for BJP candidate Ajay Mahawat who will be fighting against DS Sharma of AAP and Bhisham Sharma from Congress in the Delhi...

Zee News 1 week ago Also reported by • IndiaTimes

