Centre should implement NRC nationwide: BJP MP

Raising the issue during zero hour, Nishikant Dubey ( BJP ), said, "Today, I make a request to the Centre to implement NRC nationwide." He alleged that vote bank politics was being done in the name of Muslims of Bangladesh Afghanistan and Pakistan . The Congress , he said, wanted division of the nation and the country should be saved from it.



