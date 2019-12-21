Centre should implement NRC nationwide: BJP MP

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Raising the issue during zero hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP), said, "Today, I make a request to the Centre to implement NRC nationwide." He alleged that vote bank politics was being done in the name of Muslims of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Congress, he said, wanted division of the nation and the country should be saved from it.
After nationwide protests against the Citizenship Law and National Register of Citizen, senior leaders of the ruling party signalled a climbdown as far as an all india NRC was concerned. This softening..