Centre should implement NRC nationwide: BJP MP

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Raising the issue during zero hour, Nishikant Dubey (BJP), said, "Today, I make a request to the Centre to implement NRC nationwide." He alleged that vote bank politics was being done in the name of Muslims of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Congress, he said, wanted division of the nation and the country should be saved from it.
