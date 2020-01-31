In view of Coronavirus outbreak, Air India suspends Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8

Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )





"In view of the coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020," said Air India. Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus.


