In view of Coronavirus outbreak, Air India suspends Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus.
"In view of the coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020," said Air India...
Over 300 Indians reached Delhi from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan. A special Air India jet was dedicated to bring them from China’s Wuhan. The evacuated Indians were taken to ITBP’s Chhawla camp and Manesar camp.