Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi's son Samir Dwivedi joins BJP

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Samir Dwivedi joined the saffron party in the presence of BJP general secretary Arun Singh. "I am joining a political party for the first time... I chose the BJP as I was inspired by the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Samir Dwivedi said. In past, Janardan Dwivedi has shared the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a religious event.
