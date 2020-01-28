Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz slams Sonal Vengurlekar for defaming his brother, Asim Riaz, says,'She's under the influence of Vikas Gupta'

Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz slams Sonal Vengurlekar for defaming his brother, Asim Riaz, says,'She's under the influence of Vikas Gupta'

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Bigg Boss 13: Umar Riaz bashes tv actress Sonal Vengurlekar for defaming his brother, Asim Riaz and says that she is under the influence of Vikas Gupta. Check out the whole story
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other [Video]Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Gets Riled Up As Himanshi And Vikas Tease Him About Dating Each Other

With the connections backing up the Bigg Boss 13 contestants the house has once again become a pot boiler for conflicts.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:59Published

Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased [Video]Koena Mitra SLAMS Salman Khan & Bigg Boss 13 Makers For Being Biased

Check out what Bigg Boss 13 ex contestant and Apna Sapna Money Money actress Koena Mitra have to say to Asim Riaz Choudhary's parents about Asim Riaz and also she slammed Salman Khan and Bigg Boss 13..

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's brother, Umar, reacts to Shefali Jariwala's comment that Asim was hitting on her

Bigg Boss 13: After Shefali Jariwala's comment that Asim Riaz was low key hitting on her, his brother Umar has reacted
Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary blasts Vikas Gupta for his 'dirty game' to defame his son — read tweet

Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's father Riaz Ahmed Choudhury slams Vikas Gupta for spreading wrong rumors about son's relationship status
Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.