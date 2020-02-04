Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > American Academy of Pediatrics > Delhi elections: AAP releases manifesto, promises 24x7 market, clean water, doorstep ration

Delhi elections: AAP releases manifesto, promises 24x7 market, clean water, doorstep ration

DNA Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
In the manifesto that comes a few days before Delhi elections 2020 which is scheduled for February 8.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: Nationwide NRC: Home Ministry clarifies, says no plans to implement it yet | OneIndia News

Nationwide NRC: Home Ministry clarifies, says no plans to implement it yet | OneIndia News 02:48

 AAP releases manifesto for Delhi, Home Ministry says no plans for nationwide NRC, JP Nadda says AAP broke all promises, Yogi mocks Kejriwal's 'read Hanuman Chalisa' claim, Chidambaram calls Budget a flop show, Kerala declares state emergency over Coronavirus, Death toll in China rises to 425 and more...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: AAP promises free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens|OneIndia News [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP promises free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens|OneIndia News

AS THE POLITICAL HEAT TURNS UP ON THE BATTLEGROUND DELHI WITH LEADERS SPEWING VENOM, CONSTANT MUDSLINGING AND COMMUNALISING THE ELECTIONS, WITH SHAHEEN BAGH BECOMING THE EPICENTRE OF NOT JUST THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published

AAP Releases Delhi Poll Manifesto [Video]AAP Releases Delhi Poll Manifesto

AAP Releases Delhi Poll Manifesto

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

AAP Delhi manifesto: 24-hr market, clean water


IndiaTimes

Breaking News: AAP releases party manifesto for Delhi Assembly election, guarantees quality education, health, clean water

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released the party manifesto for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election, saying that the vision of the party is to make every...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KejrivalkaKiran

Kiran Kokate RT @DaaruBaazMehta: SHARE MAXIMUM AAP's 28 Point Manifesto for Delhi Elections. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia releases AAP manifesto today.… 2 minutes ago

ghulam439

Ghulam mustafa RT @EconomicTimes: #DelhiPolls: Education, cleanliness, ‘Deshbhakti’ in curriculum among key highlights of #AAPManifesto | https://t.co/1wO… 5 minutes ago

TrueHimachali

Sanjeev Kumar Kaundal RT @Rohit245_: SHARE MAXIMUM AAP's 28 Point Manifesto for Delhi Elections. @ArvindKejriwal @msisodia releases AAP manifesto today. AA… 8 minutes ago

dbpostnews

DBPOST #DelhiElections/ Doorstep delivery of ration, free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens, 24-hr markets, quality ed… https://t.co/VvN0sXxZnB 9 minutes ago

busyakram007

Wake Up RT @EconomicTimes: The party said its vision is to make every family prosperous and it will continue to work for full statehood to Delhi.… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.