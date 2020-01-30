Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Mamata Banerjee > Over 30 people have died in West Bengal due to fear of proposed country-wide NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Over 30 people have died in West Bengal due to fear of proposed country-wide NRC: Mamata Banerjee

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday claimed that over 30 people have died in the state due to fear of the proposed country-wide NRC. Hitting out at the Centre, Mamata Banerjee said, "NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'West Bengal turning into West Bangladesh': BJP leader slams CM Mamata [Video]'West Bengal turning into West Bangladesh': BJP leader slams CM Mamata

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee, says Bengal turning to Pakistan|Oneindia [Video]West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee, says Bengal turning to Pakistan|Oneindia

WEST BENGAL BJP CHIEF DILIP GHOSH HITS OUT AT MAMATA GOVT, DILIP GHOSH SAYS WEST BENGAL TURNING INTO PAKISTAN' DILIP GHOSH SAYS BENGAL'S CULTURE DISAPPEARING UNDER MAMATA GOVT, DILIP GHOSH SAYS WHERE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mamata calls microphone malfunction security lapse, orders probe

Describing the malfunctioning of microphones as a “security lapse”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ordered a probe into the incident.“
Hindu

Mamata urges PM Modi to work together with opposition to revive economy

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together with opposition parties to get the economy back on track...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.