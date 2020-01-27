Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana redefines love in the most romantic track of the year

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana redefines love in the most romantic track of the year

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana's soulful voice adds magic to this romantic number and the lyrics of the song are beautifully written
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song [Video]Ayushmann locks lips with Jitendra Kumar in 'Gabru' song

Ayushmann Khurrana's lip-lock with co-star Jitendra Kumar is the highlight moment of "Gabru", the first-launched track of the upcoming comedy "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan". The song, released on..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:19Published

Ayushmann Khurrana: Feel proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage [Video]Ayushmann Khurrana: Feel proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage

Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana who will be potraying the role of gay in his upcoming film "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" says that, he feels proud that our country has legalized same sex marriage.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana sings like a dream


Indian Express Also reported by •DNABollywood LifeIndiaTimesMid-Day

Ayushmann Khurrana on playing homosexual character: Industry people asked me to rethink my decision

Ayushmann Khurrana on playing homosexual character: Industry people asked me to rethink my decisionEven though he is known to take risks with his big screen outings, Ayushmann Khurrana admits that the decisions don't come easy. The actor — one of the first...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSifyIndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HityaFlop_MW

HitYaFlop-MovieWorld Presenting the video song #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo from the movie #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan featuring #AyushmannKhurrana… https://t.co/9KSTLBR6UX 39 minutes ago

TheQuint

The Quint Here's your entertainment wrap of the day. https://t.co/OlnsMwEG1D 1 hour ago

AmarjeetTeli

Amarjeet Teli RT @filmfare: .@ayushmannk and #JitendraKumar spotted promoting their upcoming film #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. https://t.co/JPZ80RrX9u 1 hour ago

BollywoodPycker

Pycker Bollywood Censor Board NOT Removing The Kiss Scene From #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @ayushmannk https://t.co/O7il0YKoJv 1 hour ago

KingKha41353185

King Khan RT @ndtvfeed: Ayushmann-Jitendra Are 2 Halves Of The Same Whole In 'Mere Liye Tum..' https://t.co/BYZVA3DRbk 1 hour ago

priyanshonline

Priyansh sood RT @Hungama_com: We are in the season of ❤️ and @ayushmannk, your song #MereLiyeTumKaafiHo is a perfect celebration of love beyond labels!… 2 hours ago

Ayushmann_Team

Team_AyushmannK RT @NewsNationTV: Ayushmann Khurrana brings out a perfect anthem to celebrate love! #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan @ayushmannk https://t.co/2l… 2 hours ago

filmfare

Filmfare .@ayushmannk and #JitendraKumar spotted promoting their upcoming film #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan. https://t.co/JPZ80RrX9u 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.