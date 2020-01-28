Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Delhi election 2020: Ready for an open debate if BJP declares its CM candidate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election 2020: Ready for an open debate if BJP declares its CM candidate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Zee News Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Addressing a press conference after releasing the Aam Admi party manifesto Kejriwal said that the people in Delhi want to know who will be the face of BJP here but Amit Shah is simply keeping the power in his hand. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back

Delhi Election 2020: Javadekar calls Kejriwal a terrorist; AAP hits back 02:59

 BJP and the AAP indulged in an ugly war of words ahead of the Delhi polls. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a terrorist.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah challenges Arvind Kejriwal over New Delhi seat in upcoming polls [Video]Amit Shah challenges Arvind Kejriwal over New Delhi seat in upcoming polls

Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over upcoming polls. Speaking at a rally, Shah challenged Arvind Kejriwal to try and retain New Delhi assembly seat.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published

'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP [Video]'Delhi will decide if I'm their son or terrorist': CM Kejriwal hits back at BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at BJP after he was labelled a 'terrorist' by Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma. APP has written to Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer demanding FIR against Verma.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Delhi election is a fight between two crore people vs 200 BJP MPs, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Delhi assembly election is a fight between two crore people of Delhi and the 200 BJP MPs and their star...
Zee News

Delhi elections: How Arvind Kejriwal seeks to strike emotional chord with voters

In response to frontal attack from home minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought to play the emotional card...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZeeNews

Zee News Ready for an open debate if BJP declares its CM candidate, says Arvind Kejriwal #DelhiElections2020… https://t.co/YdwpO4YgNS 2 hours ago

indiacom

India.com The move from the EC comes after Kejriwal on January 13 said his government was ready to open mohalla clinics in ba… https://t.co/MiAkIb9DNE 5 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.