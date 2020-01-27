Global  

Lioness and cubs in Gir sanctuary make way for biker to pass

Mid-Day Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Amidst debates of man-animal conflict, a video filmed in Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat of a lioness and her cubs making way for a biker will make your day. The viral video shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has surprised the Twitterati while reigniting the man-animal conflict debate.

The...
