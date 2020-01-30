Global  

Hawa Singh: Salman Khan's unveils Sooraj Pancholi's FIRST LOOK from the boxing biopic

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.
Hawa Singh: Salman shares Sooraj’s first look

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has officially announced Sooraj Pancholi’s next drama, ‘Hawa Singh’, a biopic on the legendary Indian boxer. Before Sooraj...
IndiaTimes

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Hawa Singh’ biopic

Singh won the Asian Games gold medal in the heavyweight category in consecutive editions (1966 and 1970), a feat unmatched by any Indian boxer to date
Hindu


