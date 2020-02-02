Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Shaheen Bagh > Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019: Delhi Police

Shaheen Bagh shooter joined AAP in 2019: Delhi Police

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi polls 2020: AAP promises free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens|OneIndia News [Video]Delhi polls 2020: AAP promises free pilgrimage to 10 lakh senior citizens|OneIndia News

AS THE POLITICAL HEAT TURNS UP ON THE BATTLEGROUND DELHI WITH LEADERS SPEWING VENOM, CONSTANT MUDSLINGING AND COMMUNALISING THE ELECTIONS, WITH SHAHEEN BAGH BECOMING THE EPICENTRE OF NOT JUST THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:10Published

Shaheen Bagh funded by AAP- Parvesh Verma copy [Video]Shaheen Bagh funded by AAP- Parvesh Verma copy

Shaheen Bagh funded by AAP- Parvesh Verma copy

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil remanded to two-day police custody

Sources said that Delhi Police sought Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil's remand in order to find out whether there is any conspiracy or any organisation behind the...
Zee News

Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil remanded to two-day police custody

Sources said that Delhi Police sought Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil's remand in order to find out whether there is any conspiracy or any organisation behind the...
Zee News


Tweets about this

RaghuveerBelur

Raghuveer RT @SwarajyaMag: Delhi Police Find Photos Of Shaheen Bagh Shooter’s With AAP Leaders; Had Joined Kejriwal’s Party A Year Ago https://t.co/… 4 seconds ago

contactsurya1

Surya Guptha - Born for Farmers @ArvindKejriwal & @AamAadmiParty - shame on u https://t.co/qCBoR9N4hP #AAP https://t.co/qjgx1xzBgh 5 seconds ago

likz84

MPS RT @TimesNow: TIMES NOW is the only channel with visual proof which shows that the Shaheen Bagh shooter & his father had joined the @AamAad… 8 seconds ago

alkesh_lakhani

Alkesh Lakhani RT @ZeeNews: Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil joined AAP in 2019, claims Delhi Police crime branch https://t.co/FbuE0fXhBj https://t.co/tAOCGcuQ… 9 seconds ago

sumeetmisra

SUMIT MISRA RT @TimesNow: #AAPShaheenGunmanLink | Watch: TIMES NOW's Madhavdas G takes us through the #EXCLUSIVE images that reveal that the Shaheen Ba… 9 seconds ago

BoseBhagatAzadd

ॐ नमो भगवते वासुदेवाय नमः RT @TimesNow: #Breaking 1st on TIMES NOW | Shaheen Bagh 'shooter' is an @AamAadmiParty member. Sources: Kapil joined AAP in 2019 https://t… 11 seconds ago

ConsumerWoke

Woke Consumer RT @TimesNow: #Breaking #Exclusive | Sources: Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil & his father joined @AamAadmiParty in 2019. TIMES NOW accesses pi… 16 seconds ago

omgnce

om prakash singh RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING – Biggest twist ahead of Delhi polls: Photo link between Shaheen Bagh shooter and AAP leaders. Shooter Kapil Gurj… 26 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.