Anurag Kashyap: After Kunal Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly Indigo

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent support to comedian Kunal Kamra by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead.
Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly IndiGo

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has lent support to comedian Kunal Kamra by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead. "No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara...
Mid-Day

Anurag Kashyap refuses to fly IndiGo in support of Kunal Kamra

The comedian was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet, after his encounter with Arnab Goswami
Hindu Also reported by •DNABollywood Life

