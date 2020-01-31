Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Bangkok made an emergency landing at Kolkata airport on Tuesday after a woman delivered a baby mid-air with the help of female flight attendants, officials at the airport said.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Planes rocked as strong winds buffer landings at Birmingham Airport, UK

Planes rocked as strong winds buffer landings at Birmingham Airport, UK 01:25

 Strong crosswinds buffeted planes landing at Birmingham Airport on Tuesday (February 4).

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus [Video]Inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons get treated for coronavirus

This is the view inside the Oxfordshire quarantine unit where Britons are being treated for coronavirus after flying into the country from China. Video and stills captured by Anthony May-Smith show..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:56Published

Huge selection of exotic species recovered from smugglers by south Indian customs officers [Video]Huge selection of exotic species recovered from smugglers by south Indian customs officers

A variety of exotic species were recovered from smugglers by customs officers at Chennai airport in south India, including meerkats, gerbils, frogs, spiders and rare reptiles. The recovery was made..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

A Boeing 767 aircraft flown by Air Canada was returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport for an emergency landing on Monday after reporting a "technical...
Reuters

Situation at Madrid Barajas Airport as Air Canada Flight Prepares to Make Emergency Landing - Video


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

thaiparampil

thaiparampil Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport https://t.co/kxHB8rDyiW 7 minutes ago

Sudhipsen

Sudhip Kumar Sen Able crew I guess - https://t.co/DUzHtNk8Nf 8 minutes ago

TOIKolkata

TOI Kolkata Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport https://t.co/3TuEQyzoe1 17 minutes ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing at Kolkata airport https://t.co/Utza8P7mIR 26 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Thai woman gives birth to baby boy mid-air https://t.co/Pz1qMwSGzT 34 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Thai woman gives birth to baby boy on flight to Bangkok https://t.co/FM48uhe4Pg 3 hours ago

reportertoday88

Reporter Today News Thai woman gives birth onboard Doha-Bangkok flight https://t.co/7wWA8SVG2O https://t.co/9J2NPhgHsK 4 hours ago

coastaldigest

coastaldigest.com Thai woman gives birth mid-air, flight makes emergency landing in Kolkata https://t.co/NbmLyC6wAr 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.