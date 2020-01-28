Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > India News > Bhoot trailer: Vicky Kaushal's 'Yeh Tumhara Hallucination Hai' dialogue inspires a wave of hilarious memes

Bhoot trailer: Vicky Kaushal's 'Yeh Tumhara Hallucination Hai' dialogue inspires a wave of hilarious memes

Bollywood Life Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Vicky Kaushal's "Yeh tumhara hallucination hai" dialogue has become the butt of all jokes on Twitter, with memers using the line to poke fun at everything from UPSC exams to office HRs to working Mondays
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre 02:03

 Actor Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the horror flick "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship". Working in the genre for the first time, Vicky says he realised how horror is a tricky and technical deal.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship' [Video]Karan Johar shares spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a spooky video of Vicky Kaushal starrer ''Bhoot : Part One - The Haunted Ship" on social media.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' Trailer: Vicky Kaushal is surrounded by evil spirits including Bhumi Pednekar's

The trailer for Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship' is out.
DNA Also reported by •Bollywood LifeMid-DayZee News

Vicky's Bhoot trailer sparks meme fest

The trailer of Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship’ was released yesterday and it has been receiving all praised by...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

dailyanjal

Dailyanjal ‘Yeh Toh Hallucination Hai’: This is How People Felt While Watching Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Bhoot’ Trailer… https://t.co/GA2KKNGpdq 29 minutes ago

Parag72051453

Prayag @shivanshis4 @AAPDelhi @YouTube @ArvindKejriwal Watch bhoot trailer instead , Vicky Kaushal rocks 2 hours ago

bollywood_life

BollywoodLife Bhoot trailer: Vicky Kaushal's 'Yeh Tumhara Hallucination Hai' dialogue inspires a wave of hilarious memes… https://t.co/FWiLDF60Ee 2 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Bhoot: Part One – The Haunted Ship Trailer Starring Vicky Kaushal On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?… https://t.co/F6YlTOWTZc 4 hours ago

pennewstweet

PenNews Vicky Kaushal horror film “Bhoot Part One:The Haunted Ship” trailer launched #Bhoot #BhootTrailer #TheHauntedShip… https://t.co/ddgQKq5lRj 5 hours ago

itskaytobeyou

💟 Mira 💟 @MojumdarMonisha https://t.co/LDw2Fh9MhS so much memes! 🤣 5 hours ago

mohitsmartlove

Mohit $marty.... RT @republic: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' trailer launch was a star-studded affair https://t.co/hAjGxqanH5 6 hours ago

republic

Republic Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' trailer launch was a star-studded affair https://t.co/hAjGxqanH5 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.