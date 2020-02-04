Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim
Tuesday, 4 February 2020 () A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party even as the shooter's family refuted the claim. Kapil Baisala and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo told reporters today.
After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member. However, his family has now come out to deny any association. Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local...