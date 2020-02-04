Global  

Political war erupts over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; family denies Delhi Police claim

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party even as the shooter's family refuted the claim. Kapil Baisala and his father joined the AAP in early 2019, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo told reporters today.
Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party

Shaheen Bagh shooter's family denies being members of Aam Aadmi Party

 After photos of the Shaheen Bagh shooter emerged wearing AAP caps and with senior leaders Sanjay Singh and Atishi Marlena, it was speculated that he was an AAP member. However, his family has now come out to deny any association. Kapil Gujjar's family said the pictures were taken during a local...

Political war over Shaheen Bagh shooter's 'AAP link'; kin deny claim

A war of words broke out between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday after the Delhi Police said that the man who fired shots in Shaheen Bagh is a member...
IndiaTimes

Shaheen Bagh shooter not AAP member, says family

Kapil Baisala’s father says that before the Lok Sabha election, they wore the Aam Aadmi Party cap ‘for fun,’ and recently, he even garlanded the BJP...
Hindu

